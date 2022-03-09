THE High Court has awarded $.2 million to a woman police constable (WPC) who was strip-searched while she was a recruit at the Police Training Academy in 2020.
She was suspected of stealing $2,100 from a male trainee, from an unsecured locker, but even though she was the suspected perpetrator of the theft, the money was not recovered.
The then-recruit claimed she was forced by a female officer to remove all her clothes, squat and cough, even though she expressed her innocence and further protested she was experiencing her monthly menstrual cycle.
The order was made by Justice Margaret Mohammed last week.
The judge described the incident as “most unfortunate”, as it was conducted by senior police officers “who ought to have known the law on the appropriate conduct in the circumstances of this case”.
Justice Mohammed said in her view, the trainee was treated in a high-handed approach and especially so given that no proper preliminary investigation had been carried out to determine the real perpetrator of the crime.
She stated the manner in which the situation was handled sent a wrong signal to the trainee(s) since they, too, upon graduating from the academy, would have been required to search members of the public if the need arose.
While the judge said the right to privacy was not absolute and that police officers were allowed to search individuals without a warrant, they must have reasonable and probable cause to do so.
In this instance, they did not.
In response to the claim, the State conceded that to demand the woman to remove all her clothes, stoop and cough actually did breach her right to respect for her private life.
The judge said without making any preliminary investigation, such as questioning people and reviewing video recordings, the decision was taken to search the trainee.
This, she said, was arbitrary, and proof of this was that the search was called off without reason.
The Office of the Attorney General accepted liability in the claim and agreed to pay vindicatory damages since the woman’s rights of respect for private life had been infringed.
It also agreed that the level of intrusiveness was disproportionate to the aim of recovering the stolen money.
“It is also necessary to send a signal to other officers of the State that such conduct will not be condoned and it will deter similar breaches in the future,” stated Justice Mohammed.
As she assessed the quantum of compensatory damages to be paid, Justice Mohammed said the officer’s evidence was that she was menstruating and did not want to take off her underwear.
The insistence of the officer that the recruit subject herself to such degrading treatment was nothing short of “disgusting”, said the judge.
The then-recruit was represented by attorneys Lee Merry, Rebecca Rafeek and Larry Boyer; while Stefan Jaikaran, Chelvi Ramissoon and Hillary Mudeen appeared for the Office of the Attorney General.