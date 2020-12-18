A Woman Police Constable will appear virtually before an Arima Magistrate on January 25 next year, charged with assaulting two relatives.
The incident allegedly occurred on September 3.
WPC Patrice Clarke, 41, was last attached to the Northern Division.with the accused and other persons when they got into an argument.
The man said he left the house to de-escalate the situation.
He said upon returning to his home later that night, he and the accused got into yet another argument during which she slammed a door against his hand and hit him several times across the back with a chair.
Another relative, a 58-year-old woman, intervened in an attempt to quell the disturbance and the accused allegedly went to the refrigerator and filled a cup of cold water and threw it on her.
Both victims made a report to the police and an investigator was appointed to the matter.
Clarke was subsequently charged on Wednesday by W/Cpl (Ag.) Henry, of the Professional Standard Bureau.