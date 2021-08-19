A woman police constable who allegedly attempted to defraud the police service of monies for arrears on salaries and allowances was arrested.
WPC Kennisha Henry was charged with one offence of larceny of $405,995 and 11 offences of money laundering.
Henry was granted $200,000 bail by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young on Thursday in a virtual court hearing.
Henry, 36, of Tunapuna, was charged on Thursday by Insp Thomas of the Fraud Squad following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC.
Her arrest came following a joint investigation by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Finance Branch and Fraud Squad, in which it was allegedly discovered that the woman police officer received a cheque payment in error.
During the course of the investigation, fraud detectives allegedly discovered that the woman signed for and received a Government of Trinidad and Tobago cheque totalling $264,843.19 which was payable to herself.
The cheque is said to have represented arrears of salaries and allowances for the period 2009 to 2016 that were withheld from her while she was on suspension from the TTPS.
Further enquiries revealed that on November 20, 2020, the Finance Branch credited the accused’s bank account with $518,174.20, part of which, $505,897.64, was deemed as arrears on salaries and allowances.
In December 2020, the Finance Branch detected that an error was made as the woman was already given $264,843.19.
The Branch attempted to correct it.
According to police records, the woman police constable was informed both in writing and verbally of the mistake following which arrangements were made to restore the funds.
That arrangement however proved futile.
The Office of the Commissioner of Police subsequently forwarded a file to the Fraud Squad which launched a probe.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was taken to the Central Police Station and was later charged with the offences.
The case was postponed to October 6.