Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, the executive, and officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), extend deepest condolences to the family of WPC Nakila Thomas.
WPC Thomas, 27, passed away around 7.30 p.m. Saturday at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
She was last attached to the Road Policing Task Force of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.
She dedicated seven years to the TTPS after enlisting on May 26th 2014. Senior Superintendent Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Wayne Mystar described her as “a pillar of strength at the Road Policing Task Force who performed her duties with admiration from her peers.”
WPC Thomas, who was from Maracas, St. Joseph, leaves to mourn two sisters and a brother.