A female police officer was killed and another female officer injured in crash on the Priority Bus Route in Arima on Tuesday. 

Constable Sookdeo of the Arima Municipal Police Station died at the scene of the crash. 

Sookdeo was driving a marked police vehicle when the vehicle collided with a pick-up van and a maxi taxi near a traffic light intersection at Boy's Lane. 

The police vehicle overturned and landed on the driver's side. 

The WPC's colleague who was in the front passenger seat, and passengers of the pick-up van and maxi-taxi were taken to hospital in serious condition. 

Fire and police officers of the Arima district responded. 

