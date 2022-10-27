A police officer was killed in a crash on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Harmony Hall overpass on Thursday night.
WPC Susan Duncan-Thomas died when a vehicle crossed the median and collided with her vehicle as she drove north.
The vehicle that collided with her vehicle crossed from the south bound lane at a point that has been the location of multiple fatal crashes over the years.
Duncan-Thomas worked in the Court and Process Section in Port of Spain and at the Mounted Branch.
She was last attached to the Maloney Police Station.