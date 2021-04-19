A female police officer was shot when her colleague ‘cleared’ a firearm at the police station on Saturday.
WPC Jaistri Singh, 36, a municipal police officer attached to the San Juan/ Laventille Corporation, was shot to the shin.
Singh underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition at hospital.
A police report said that at around 5.35 p.m. the victim and two other constables attached to the corporation returned to the San Juan Police Station to lodge firearms.
The officers were at the designated clearing pit area of the station when an explosion was heard and WPC Singh was seen bleeding from a wound to her left shin.
One of the constables reported that he was clearing a Glock pistol in the clearing bin when one round of nine millimetre ammunition was discharged and struck the WPC.
Sgt Pierre applied a Quick Clot to the wound and instructed officers to take the WPC to hospital.
She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex
Sgt Pierre is continuing investigations.