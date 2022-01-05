Police constable Naomi Subero who tested positive for Covid-19 and passed away on Tuesday, has been remembered by her superiors as a having a charismatic approach to policing.
A release from the TTPS stated that Subero, 32, was enlisted as a Special Reserve Police officer in December 2012 and was last attached to the Princes Town police station. She also served at other stations in the Southern Division.
Senior Supt Lucia Winchester of the Southern Division said that Subero “touched the lives of many of her colleagues and members of the community with her charismatic approach to policing.” She was also described by her colleagues as being loving, generous, pleasant and very supportive and will be missed by them.
She was a mom of two and her immediate family also included her mother and three siblings, one of whom is a police officer.
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob and the executive of the TTPS extended condolences to Subero's family, friends and colleagues.