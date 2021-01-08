A 47-year-old bank employee has been charged with the murder of his wife, school teacher Suzette Sylvester.
Kurt Sylvester was charged with murder on Thursday.
His wife was found murdered on Monday.
Around 6.15am, police responded to a report at Mowlah Road, Preysal Village, Couva.
They found Suzette Sylvester, wrapped in a green and white bed sheet, with blood in the area of her head and on the floor.
The EHS arrived on the scene and made checks for signs of life, but found no vital signs. The District Medical Officer visited the scene, viewed the
body, and pronounced the woman dead.
Around 6.20 am on Monday, the accused gave himself up at the Chaguanas Police Station.