A man was murdered, his body wrapped in black plastic and dumped 100 feet off the roadway in Brasso on Sunday.
The body was discovered by police officers responding to an anonymous call that a body was spotted in the bushes at around 10am.
Police said officers trekked through the bushes and found the body of a man wrapped in black polyethylene plastic, with the face exposed.
He has not yet been identified and the cause of death is not known.
A police report stated that the man was approximately five feet, eight inches in height, dark complexion and had a gold tooth. He also had a moustache.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.