Vehicle wrecking will resume in Port of Spain in April.
This was confirmed yesterday by Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez.
He said “within three weeks” he expected the policy to be re-instated.
“I want to be clear, it is not that I want wrecking to resume. I would prefer a scenario where it was not, where we had parking meters, for instance, to govern how persons park and maybe even zones via which they operate. However, we have received several complaints, both written and orally, over the last year or so of persons parking in and around the city indiscriminately.
“Blocking access and parking in such a manner that larger vehicles, such as fire trucks, cannot manoeuvre in the way they would need to. The congestion in the city is also getting out of hand, and something needs to be done,” he said.
“At this point in time, there is no other alternative. Yes, we could seek to get more police officers and traffic wardens on the streets, but after you receive your ticket, that does not change the issue itself of indiscriminate parking.”
He emphasised that this was not a “money-making” venture by the Port of Spain City Corporation. To this end, he noted that on April 8, he expected to meet with officials from the Traffic Management Branch for other suggestions on how best the situation could be addressed.
“However, while we are waiting, we are also making moves in case there are delays or anything to that effect. While we await their suggestions, in the interim something has to be done to alleviate the problems that exist and it is the power of the office to make such a move which would include wrecking. If it is a short-term solution and something better is proposed, then so be it. But we cannot sit and do nothing,” Martinez said.
He reminded citizens that if they felt aggrieved and that they had been wrongfully wrecked, they could contact the office of the mayor.
“We have cameras on the vehicles and we can analyse the allegations made and if it was indiscriminate, then those individuals will have to be refunded. At the end of the day, again, this is not a money-making scheme. It is a choice that we are making in reaction to a somewhat undisciplined people, who in the absence of being continuously managed, are taking advantage of leniency and are parking indiscriminately, and creating problems for others,” Martinez said.
He said he would be engaging with recently appointed Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi soon for updates on how best the city could move forward with securing parking meters to better treat with the issue.
DOMA not happy
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud told the Sunday Express yesterday that the return of wrecking had left him concerned.
“We are astounded by the singular focus of the mayor’s office regarding wrecking. As far as we know, there is not a single initiative planned for the city of Port of Spain to deal with the long lists of concerns, only a plan to begin wrecking again. We are not in favour of illegal parking, and simply want a clearly defined parking policy that protects the interests of the public and gives the city of Port of Spain an opportunity to compete with all of the investments in suburban shopping centres that continue to occur,” Aboud said in a phone interview.
He called on the mayor to engage with stakeholders in Port of Spain before moving ahead with any plans.
“I want to be clear. We are not against taking steps to combat illegal parking or traffic burdens. But there needs to be parking policies that balance the needs of traffic management with an attempt to make Port of Spain an attractive destination and a competitive one in the country. We cannot and will not condone abuse of public interest by those who want to tow cars away in the absence of a clearly enunciated policy,” Aboud said.