Died yesterday: Author George Lamming

Barbadian and Caribbean literary icon George Lamming has died. The novelist, essayist and poet would have turned 95 years old on Wednesday and was scheduled to speak at the 11h annual George Lamming Distinguished Lecture, titled “Lamming Online: A Premier”, on that same day.

While details of his passing are not yet known, an official from The UWI said he had been ailing for a while. His granddaughter, Natalie Savannah ­Lamming-Alexander, posted a tribute on Facebook, quoting Lamming’s 1953 acclaimed novel, Castle of My Skin: “Sleep in eternal peace gran George. Will always be an honour to carry my Lamming name. I will forever live through your words in The Castle of My Skin. Embracing the castle of my skin.”

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley released a statement describing Lamming as a quintessential Bajan. “Only this morning I discussed with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Senator Dr Shantal Monro-Knight, my desire to have arrangements made to visit him on Wednesday to cele­brate his birthday with him.

“Unfortunately, we will now have to switch to a national celebration via an official funeral for a man who has given so much to his country, his people, his region and the world.

“George Lamming was the quintessential Bajan, born in as traditional a district as you can get—Carrington Village, on the outskirts of Bridgetown. And his education was as authentically Bajan as one could possibly acquire—Roebuck Boys’ School and Combermere.

“Perhaps even more critical to the literary giant he grew into, was the fortune he had of being schooled at the feet of yet another Barbadian great, Frank Collymore.

“Sadly, it seems now that almost weekly, we are forced to say goodbye to one of our national icons,” Mottley said.

Literary talent

Lamming spent more than 50 years as a writer and intellectual at several universities and institutions across the world, including frequent stints in North America, Africa, Australia and India.

The silver-haired literary icon was an honorary professor at the Errol Barrow Centre for the Creative Imagi­nation (EBCCI) at the Cave Hill campus of The UWI in Barbados.

Lamming’s critically acclaimed novels and essays have concentrated on themes of history and identity, ­especially racial identity.

