THE relatives of one of two men shot dead at a Carapo garage on Monday night claimed he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
This is the second major crime incident in Carapo this year, following the shooting deaths of five men in the area in August.
Police said around 9.25 p.m., Nyron Phillip, 42, of Carapo Main Road; another man, age 22; and Richie Ragoo, 32, of Jokhan Trace, Carapo, were at Ragoo’s mechanic shop located at his home. Ragoo had just completed repairs to Phillip’s truck and the two men, along with a third, were liming in the garage.
While the three men were talking, a man wearing a blue hoodie walked into the garage and opened fire on them.
Ragoo was struck approximately nine times about the body while Phillip was shot twice. Police said both men were killed on the scene.
The third man was also shot but was taken by relatives to the Arima General Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition up to last night.
Relatives of Phillip and Ragoo were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday, but Ragoo’s relatives had no comment.
Phillip’s brother described him as a dedicated and hard-working family man. He said he was the father of four, with two daughters currently resident in the United States and two sons who lived with him and his wife, Sarah Boodoo. She had no comment.
On August 21, five residents of Racecourse Road, Carapo, were ambushed and shot dead at a riverbank near their homes. The five were Avinash Sookraj, 32; Russell Poon, 53; Radish Pooran, 54; Ryan Sookraj, 27; and Jimmy Poon, 26.
Police said they received a call around 4.30 p.m. that day, and together with some of the men’s relatives found them all near the river with gunshots to the back of their heads.
The five killings remain unsolved.
Region Two Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.
The 2021 murder toll stood at 337 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 332.