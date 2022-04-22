The family of slain Fyzabad father of three Joshua Mahabir say he was “no saint” but he fell victim to gunfire because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Mahabir, also known as “Shivanand”, 39, of Gowers Well Road, was repairing his car at John Jules Trace, when he was gunned down by occupants of a vehicle that drove past around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He slumped over the engine, and died at the scene.
In an interview with the media at their home yesterday, Mahabir’s family denied he was a witness for the State in a matter in the High Court.
His brother, Anand said his brother was accused of larceny and the next hearing of the case was scheduled for next month.
“That had nothing to do with what happened to him. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Someone else was the target. He was wearing his uniform .... and his back was turned so people would not have known it was Joshua,” said Anand.
The brother added, “Let me clarify. Joshua Mahabir was no perfect person but he was not a pest.”
He recalled that on Wednesday morning his brother, a supervisor at Jamz Logistics in Fyzabad, went to John Jules Trace to pick up a co-worker when his vehicle stalled.
Mahabir left the vehicle there for the day, and returned in the evening to conduct the repairs.
The family was told that a vehicle drove through the street, turned and the occupants of the vehicle fired three gunshots.
Mahabir was shot, the rear windscreen of his Nissan B-12 was shattered and another bullet hit one of the rear doors.
“While fixing it his back was turned. I spoke to him about ten minutes before the shooting. He was talking to his wife when it happened. The gunfire shot the phone off his hand,” he said.
Anand said if his brother was threatened by someone, he (Mahabir) would have told him (Anand) about it.
Mahabir’s sister, Sherry Ann Jairam, denied her brother’s death was drug related.
Anand added that his brother would “take a little smoke” but did not drink alcohol.
Mahabir also served three months in prison for failure to pay maintenance, said the brother.
“We had problems with the company he used to keep. We talked to him about it. He said he would leave them off but sometimes your past will catch up with you,” he said. “He had no malice in his heart. For someone to rob him of his life like this is very sad. People need to address the crime situation in this country,” he said.
Responding to the scene were Supt Norton, ASP Mathura, Insp Corrie, Rampartap, Sgts Jones and Ramoutar, WPC Ransome of the South-Western Division and Homicide Bureau of Region III.
WPC Ransome is continuing investigations.