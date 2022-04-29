The Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is continuing its investigations into an individual who was recorded driving his gold Toyota sedan in an easterly direction against traffic on the west-bound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway on Tuesday morning.
This was confirmed yesterday by ASP Sheridon Hill during a TTPS news conference, at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Hill, TTPS public information officer, said the footage of the incident had been sent to ACP Joanne Archie, who in turn referred it to the PSB that day and it is under investigation.
Hill did not want to confirm if the individual was a police officer, nor speak on reports that the man may have been suffering a mental breakdown.
“I’m sure all those things will be addressed during the investigation. What I can speak for at this moment is the clip shows the individual driving in the opposite direction of traffic, so that’s clearly breach of the Motor Vehicle Act,” Hill said.
However, the senior officer also declined to indicate which specific offences had been breached, saying he would leave those determinations for the investigators.
On Tuesday morning, clips of the driver’s actions were recorded by motorists and uploaded to social media sites.
TTPS road safety coordinator Brent Batson confirmed that the motorist was a member of the Police Service and the matter was being dealt with internally for now.
He said the Police Service welcomed the recordings from citizens of any reckless behaviour and would investigate all such reports, regardless of who the individual is.