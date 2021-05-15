Supermarket chain Xtra Foods has had a number of staff members at its Grand Bazaar branch testing positive for Covid-19.
And as Covid-19 infections and deaths surge, the Supermarket Association yesterday announced crowd control and double-masking for staff at its member groceries.
Xtra Foods marketing manager, Daniel Austin, confirmed that staff tested positive for the virus but insisted that reports on social media that the supermarket had 54 positive cases were inaccurate.
He said he could not disclose the actual number because of Ministry of Health confidentiality protocols.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, he said the supermarket was also not trying to muzzle staff, as was being claimed on social media.
“We have always and continue to encourage our team members to raise any issues that they may have concerns about and they will be addressed.
“Staff are required to follow our Covid protocols for their safety and the public safety. All of us in the frontline do face the daily risk of being exposed to the virus and we are not fully insulated.
“There are times when the virus can penetrate our barriers and we need to continue to do everything possible to ensure it does not.”
Austin said all contact tracing has been conducted and management is rostering staff to work for three days and be off for three days to help curb the spread of the virus.
“We follow all the protocols as requested by the Ministry of Health upon the discovery of any Covid-19-positive cases at our stores and continue to enforce our strong sanitisation protocols, including complete nightly sanitisation of all stores,” Austin said.
In a statement later yesterday, Xtra Foods said, “While we can confirm that we recently had positive Covid cases among employees at the supermarket, immediate action was taken to address these cases and we continue to follow and be guided by Ministry of Health protocol.
“At Xtra Foods we remain committed to a high level of communication and transparency. We do so to allay public speculation and concerns, and also out of a deep respect and corporate social responsibility to the public who we are resolved to protect.”
Safety measures
The statement said to stem the spread of the virus at Xtra Foods stores employees are required to follow several protocols for their safety and the public’s safety.
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) said staff at all supermarkets will be double masking and wearing face shields and personal protective equipment where possible.
Additionally, all promotions, advertising and specials have been suspended with immediate effect, by all stores.
Measures already in place include the restriction of one member per family, though SATT said there could be exemptions as necessary.
In a statement, SATT said it will ask the police for Special Reserve officers and traffic wardens to assist with crowd management.
It warned that due to crowd control measures, there will be a long wait to enter supermarkets and so shoppers are urged not to make daily visits.
The association also called on the Prime Minister to schedule news conferences for later in the evening.
“It is a well-documented fact that every time a press conference is held by the Prime Minister to address further restrictions, there is a wild run on the supermarkets and retail food outlets. This trend, although baffling, leads us to advise that perhaps his press conferences be scheduled later in the evening,” SATT said.