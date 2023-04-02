The strike at the Yara ammonia plant at Point Lisas Industrial Estate has come to an end with the company’s employees accepting a ten per cent increase in wages over the six year bargaining period, even as commodity prices continue to tumble.
The workers resumed duties at eight yesterday morning after marathon negotiations at the Ministry of Labour between the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and the management of the majority State-owned company.
This effectively brings to an end the seven-day strike action that resulted in the shutdown of the Yara plant and workers walking off the job.
The company’s President Trevino Stenn Mowassie was unwilling to speak about the issue except to confirm that an agreement was reached between his company and the OWTU.
Yesterday he told Sunday Business, “The operation of the site was shut down during the strike action period which ended at 8 a.m. today through a settlement between the two parties and the Ministry of Labour.”
This was further confirmed by Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie who said the Government was happy that the two parties could reach a settlement.
He told Sunday Business, “Any strike action that takes place in an environment like this and deprives a company of profitability and government of taxes is a worry from a government standpoint. We are happy that both parties were able to resolve their issues quickly. Yara can now get its plant back up and running and the workers can be satisfied with the agreement reached.”
The Labour Minister noted that the times are different from a year ago when ammonia prices were significantly higher.
“We look forward to the two parties working together in an effort to bring about the efficient, safe and profitable production of ammonia. The time is very different from a year ago. As we speak ammonia prices have fallen to below US$500 a metric tonne, so it will be a challenge maintaining profitability levels,” posited the Labour Minister.
Ammonia prices have been falling globally for the last three months and therefore lower revenue will accrue to the Government and the National Gas Company (NGC).
Within recent months there has been a steep and steady drop in the price of all petrochemicals. Last month the fall was US$90 a tonne or close to a 15 per cent decline for ammonia. The Tampa settlement which guides the price T&T will get for its ammonia cascaded by as much as 25 per cent or US$200 per metric tonne last month.
Argus Media recently noted, “Prices continue to correct lower across all regions, pressured by extremely weak spot demand, full storage tanks, and steady supply options globally.”
It added that the key benchmarks have been steadily falling for the past six months, as the market continues to rebalance following several supply shocks in 2022.
Argus said “But prices are now starting to register steep weekly drops in an attempt to reinvigorate buying interest.”
It added that current market conditions suggest it is not a question of the price at the moment, but more a case of finding an import hub that has free capacity.
With the present fall in prices, Argus is suggesting it may need some plants globally to come offline to ensure that the prices stabilise.
Mc Clashie said both parties worked for hours trying to reach agreement and the sticking point was not the increases in salaries, which were already agreed to in a Memorandum of Understanding between YARA and the OWTU.
Sunday Business has learnt that as part of the agreement for the collective period 2017 to 2019 the workers accepted an offer of 0,0,5 per cent and another five per cent over the 2020 to 2022 period.
According to the Minister there were some issues surrounding contract employees and also the 12-hour shift that Yara wanted to introduce into its operations.
Sunday Business has also learnt that there are serious concerns at the company over three key positions being held by retired employees, that of Human Resource Manager, Technical Manager, and Safety Manager.
The matters have still not been resolved.
Yara was the first company to permanently shut an ammonia plant on the estate after it could not reach an agreement for natural gas with the National Gas Company based on both the price and the efficiency of the plant.
The company is majority State- owned, but has always been managed by its Norwegian minority shareholders.
Negotiations between Yara and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union reached a stalemate last Friday with workers walking off the job and into a strike camp outside the company’s Point Lisas compound.
Sunday Business was informed that the breakdown in negotiations occurred last Friday, as the workers’ representative attempted to bargain for higher wages and challenges to the plan to change the shift system.
The outstanding negotiations were on behalf of Yara’s hourly, weekly and monthly-paid workers.
But although the financial terms were settled, Sunday Business was told, talks broke down as discussions turned to job security.
“The workers want Yara to include a clause that all vacant positions will be filled. The company has refused to accept the terms of employment and this led to the strike,” an OWTU official said. A 24-hour strike camp was then erected along the Old Southern Main Road, near the plant.