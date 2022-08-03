Disappointed that the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard had not done more to find her brother’s remains after he and seven other fishermen were attacked by pirates at sea, Melissa Khan says her family had “been through hell” in the past three years.
Jason Trevor Baptiste, a father of one, was on a fishing vessel when the men were attacked and thrown overboard in the Gulf of Paria in July 2019.
Five bodies were recovered – Anand Rampersad, Shiva Ramdeo, Leslie De Boulet, Brandon Kissoon and Hemraj Alex Sooknanan.
Baptiste and 19-year-old Justin Kissoon were never found.
The T&T Coast Guard conducted a sea and aerial search for the missing men and then the fishermen continued combing the waters. Khan said she spent two days out at sea searching for her brother. And two weeks later the search was called off. In an interview with the Express yesterday, she said, “But when everyone returned to their lives my family lived in torture not knowing what happened to my brother and not having any closure. It was heart breaking to watch my parents and siblings suffer through this.” And within six months, Khan said her mother died from a broken heart.
Shaffina Khan, 54, had suffered five heart attacks and two strokes in recent years, she said. But losing her son and having no closure was unbearable.
Khan, a mother of eight, suffered a third stroke and passed away not knowing what happened to her son.