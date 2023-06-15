YOU DID WELL

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus paid glowing tribute to the Government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking during a joint media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Port of Spain, on Thursday, in what was his first visit to Trinidad and Tobago, Ghebreyesus said: “I would like to thank Prime Minister Rowley for his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, both domestically, regionally and globally. The tough decisions he took help prevent infections, and saved lives. I also much appreciate the Prime Minister’s advocacy for vaccine equity on behalf of Caricom and other small states.”
He noted that during the course of the pandemic, WHO supported the government’s response by procuring essential medical supplies, training health workers to do PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, and much more.
Ghebreyesus warned that though he declared an end to Covid-19 as a global health emergency a little over a month ago, the Covid-19 virus is still around, so there’s a need for continued vigilance.
“We must be ready. We’re the generation that lived through Covid-19, so we must be the generation to learn the lessons it told us, and make the changes we need to make to keep ourselves and each other safer”, he said, and noted that one of the most important ways countries are doing that is through the negotiation of a new international accord on pandemic preparedness and response.
Stating that an accord is a pact between nations to work together for a shared response to shared threats, Ghebreyesus said unfortunately, there has been a significant amount of misinformation and disinformation about the accord, with some people and media saying that countries will cede their sovereignty to WHO, and that the accord will give them (WHO) the power to impose lockdowns on countries.
“Let me say clearly that this is simply untrue and it’s fake news. WHO will not gain any power to override domestic policy decisions, nor would we want to.
“The pandemic accord is an agreement that’s been negotiated by countries for countries and will be implemented by countries in accordance with their own national laws. I thank Prime Minister Rowley for his support for the accord, and I encourage all small island developing states (SIDS) to engage actively in the negotiations and make sure their interests are represented.”
Noting that Trinidad and Tobago, like many SIDS, was particularly at risk to Covid-19 due to its relatively high rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), he stressed that NCDs such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for more than 70 per cent of deaths globally.
He said the impact of NCDs are greater in SIDS, but Trinidad and Tobago has played a leading role in the fight against NCDs for more than 15 years.
“The 2007 declaration of Port of Spain resulted from a historic meeting of heads of governments of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), who recognized the devastating burden and consequences of NCDs on their citizens, and their need to respond at the highest political level,” Ghebreyesus said.
He noted that apart from NCDs, SIDS also face challenges of climate change, health emergencies, as well as adverse economic and commercial relations.
“In addition, the capacity of health systems in many SIDS countries are limited, especially in relation to health workforce, facing challenges with limited human resource and substantial migration and brain drain of health workers.
“Indeed, WHO listed 55 countries which should be protected against international recruitment of health workers, and 11 of those countries are SIDS countries.”
He noted that it’s no secret that all of the challenges faced are exacerbated by the extential threat of climate change.
“WHO is proud to have had a country office here in Trinidad and Tobago since 1964, which is currently led by my very experienced colleague Dr Erica Wheeler, and supported by her dedicated team.
“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Health focuses on ten key areas, including promoting healthy living, antimicrobial resistance, eliminating violence against women and girls, empowering young people, and pandemic preparedness.
“So, thank you once again, your Excellency Prime Minister for your hospitality and support. And, I would like to assure you and all the people of Trinidad and Tobago of WHO’s steadfast support through our country office here in Port of Spain, at our regional office in Washington DC, and at our headquarters in Geneva.
“We are, and will remain, your steadfast partners as you confront the challenges you face and build healthier, safer, fairer future,” he said.
Ghebreyesus also thanked Rowley for nominating him for his second term as director-general.
Earlier, Rowley thanked Ghebreyesus and his organization for speaking up for Trinidad and Tobago, and providing the respect for science in the face the dangerous threat the pandemic posed.
“You distinguished yourself by your insistence that small countries like ours should be noticed, taken care of and listened to. And PAHO, your subunit here in the region, provided the guiding hand, ensuring that we followed the necessary protocols. And we in Trinidad and Tobago want to acknowledge the significant role played in assisting the Government in providing the people with the effective response to this dangerous pandemic,” Rowley said.