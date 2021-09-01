“I WOULD have given you anything to repay for saving my life. You did not have to rob me, but God does not sleep.”
That was the bittersweet message to the men who helped rescue truck driver Terrence Joseph, then minutes later robbed him of all the cash in his wallet in Moruga on Saturday.
Joseph, an employee with BK Holdings Company Limited, was on a delivery at Edwards Trace, when a bridge collapsed and the three-tonne truck he was driving crashed into the river.
Three men assisted Joseph out of the vehicle, but while he was washing off the blood from his injured right ankle, his wallet was emptied of $1,400.
He went to San Fernando General Hospital and Couva Hospital for treatement, but both medical institutions were packed with people awaiting medical attention, and he returned to his Marabella home.
The father of one recalled the ordeal to the Express in a phone interview on Monday, as he awaited attention at his private general practitioner’s office.
Joseph said that shortly before 2 p.m. he was delivering a truckload of crush material to a hunter’s camp, where a driveway was being built.
“I went through Penal Rock Road then got onto Edwards Trace. My boss was on the phone with me, giving directions. I reached an area and I felt uneasy because I saw only bush and bamboo, not really a road.
“There were some guys in a scrap metal van and they heard me while I was talking to my boss on my phone, getting directions. One of the guys called out and said he knows where I am going and told me to follow them, so I did,” said Joseph.
He said the men in the van drove ahead of him and crossed the bridge.
However, when he attempted to cross, the bridge collapsed and the truck fell approximately 20 feet into the river below.
“I got disoriented and shaking. One of the guys who was mopping a drop with the scrap iron fellas, he jumped down on the truck and proceeded to help me. He said, ‘Big man, big man, you okay?’ He told me, ‘Relax, calm yourself, just breathe. I will get you out of this.’
“I handed him a bag I had with me in the truck, and he threw it to the other guys just before I tried to climb out of the vehicle.
“My wallet was in my pocket... but while trying to come out of the truck I slipped and fell in the river. The guy came down in the river, helped me up and got me stable.
“The other guys were on top by the road and they threw down a strap for me to hold on to. I wrapped it around my hand and held onto certain parts of the truck to climb up.
“Then I scaled onto a concrete slab that the truck was resting on, scaled a wall and got out,” Joseph recalled.
He said he had not yet realised that he had an injury and only when one of the men pointed to his ankle, then he saw blood.
“My adrenaline was high and I was not feeling anything yet. When I reached up on top by the road and was catching my bearings, I walked to a camp that was nearby.
“I took off my wet jacket and I rested my wallet and phone on a table. One of the fellas said, ‘Big man, your foot is bleeding. Go and wash it off because you don’t know what contaminants in the river.’
“I walked to the side and washed off my foot. Just after that, the scrap iron men said they were leaving.
“They jumped on the truck and left. But the guy who helped me out of the truck stayed with me because he said he was not with them, he was just taking a lift with them,” said Joseph.
“A while after, when I opened my wallet, I couldn’t believe it. They took all of my money. The fella who helped me out was also in shock that they did that.
“The thing about it is, if they had asked me for money, I would have given them. They had just saved my life, so I would have repaid them.
“I was grateful because if those guys were not there, I do not know what could have happened.
“The back of the truck was in the water with the water level rising, so who knows, if I had stayed in that water, the level could have risen up to the cab where I was. I am grateful to be alive,” said Joseph.
He said the company used a wrecker and an excavator to pull the truck out of the river, but it might remain there until the bridge was repaired.
“But if the truck remains there, the scrap iron dealers can come from the other side of the road and scrap down the truck,” he said.
Member of Parliament for Moruga Michelle Benjamin told the Express on Monday that she had spoken to Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein about the bridge repair.
“This is a road that people commute to go to Guayaguayare. Heritage Petroleum and other oil and service companies use this road quite often.
“I am hoping that the repair of the bridge can be done in partnership with the companies that use it. This is one of many bridges in the constituency that have been neglected for repairs,” said Benjamin.
Benjamin said the collapse of the bridge would also affect farmers conveying their produce from their gardens, and she was hopeful the repairs would be done quickly.