The family of crash victim Nelina Williams has asked for privacy as they grieve.
In a statement, Williams’ sister Nelly Williams said her family was “truly heartbroken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Nelina”.
She described her younger sister as an intelligent, beautiful, genuine, caring, outgoing, phenomenal woman and a true blessing to all.
“You don’t know what love is until you were loved by Nelina,” she wrote.
She said her family was grateful for the outpouring of love from Williams’ close friends and her colleagues at Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), where she was employed as a clerk.
The sister did not say where Williams was going when her vehicle spun out of control along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway and crashed near the Tarouba overpass in San Fernando at around 3.20 a.m. on Sunday.
The 25-year-old woman lived with her father at Redwood Drive, La Florissante.
Police said Williams was the lone occupant. She died at the scene.
The grey Toyota Altis was mangled, its hood still attached to the pole it had crashed into, and parts scattered along the north-bound lane of the highway.
Williams was thrown out of the vehicle, her body found in the median by motorists who witnessed the crash and stopped to assist.
Her friends paid tribute on social media, describing her as fun, outgoing and full of life.