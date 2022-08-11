“I will do it again”.
Those were the words of United National Congress (UNC) councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville Samuel Sankar yesterday, as he defended his decision to remain at Tuesday’s public consultation on the operationalisation of local government reform, despite learning from People’s National Movement (PNM) councillors that the Opposition Leader had, the night before, instructed UNC councillors to boycott the event.
Sankar was the only UNC councillor present at the meeting.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, he said he was prepared to face any consequences for his actions.
“I only fear God. There will always be consequences in what you do in life when you take a stand. You have to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” Sankar said.
“I took an oath without fear or favour, malice or ill-will to represent these people. I love my party and I’m UNC and proud. The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, my political leader, gave me an opportunity to serve and I’m grateful for that.
“If there are consequences, I am prepared to deal with it. The party has an organisational structure that we follow. I believe justice must be done or seen to be done as well. I embrace an opportunity to represent my burgesses,” he added.
All 14 municipal corporations in Trinidad, comprising aldermen, councillors, chairpersons and mayors, were invited to Tuesday’s meeting, via letter, last month.
During the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar instructed UNC local government practitioners to boycott the meeting, labelling it a “total hypocritical public relations gimmick”.
“For seven years you’ve done nothing, and look at all over our country—the flooding, the roads, infrastructure, everything gone through, but he wants you to come and sit down there and listen to him for an hour. I hope some of you smart and do the right thing because if you want to listen to him, you could read it in the papers the next day. Don’t give him an audience. He cannot fire you,” she urged, adding that she would be disappointed to see them sitting like “little fowls in a yard” at the event.
It’s not about breaking ranks
Sankar said he accepted the invitation to attend the meeting because he wanted to take full advantage of the question-and-answer segment with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi.
He said there were many challenges facing the over 12,000 burgesses he represented, including constant flooding in Frederick Settlement in Caroni, lack of funding for infrastructure development projects, overgrown grass at parks and recreational grounds and crime in Kelly Village/Warrenville.
“And I can’t help these people because of lack of funding. We’re asking for money, but no money in the corporation (Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation). Who do I tell that to? Do I go and burn tyres? Will they hear me? No,” Sankar said.
He said he had planned to raise these issues during the question-and-answer segment of the meeting. “And those are the issues I was prepared to raise. And I will do it again,” he declared.
He added: “We are there as local government practitioners and we have to represent our burgesses in a professional way. We also need to represent them so that they understand the challenges that we have as well. So it is not about breaking ranks or anything like that. It’s about doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do.”
Sankar said when he arrived at the meeting, held at the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street in Port of Spain, PNM councillors kept asking him what he was doing there.
“They said, you didn’t get the memo? I said, what memo you talking about? I said I didn’t know anything about that. They mentioned fowls in the yard or something like that,” he stated.
“It’s only when I got there, they started to talk about that, saying you brave to come in here. Those are PNM councillors. That is what I was greeted with,” he said.
He said his decision to remain at the meeting was because of the 12,000 people he represented.
“I am already out here. I’m not going to back down and I’m not going to run,” Sankar said.
Al-Rawi said at a news conference on Tuesday that the Prime Minister did not attend the public consultation as a result of the Opposition Leader’s call for a boycott.
Asking for his views on the Prime Minister’s non-attendance, Sankar responded: “I think it is unfortunate that so many local government practitioners were there and we did not hear a response from the Prime Minister on how its (local government reform) is going to be rolled out and the next steps concerning local government,” he said.
As to fellow UNC councillors missing the meeting, Sankar said: “I can’t speak for other councillors. I thought the meeting was enlightening, educational and informative. How it translates into execution I don’t know if that is possible at this time, in terms of the roll-out plan, because if we can’t roll out local government from 1990 to now, and still there are people who don’t know how to interpret it, how are you going to do a new one? That’s another issue.”