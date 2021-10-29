Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy yesterday rejected statements by the Opposition that Independent senators were singing for their supper when they voted against the impeachment motion filed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar last Thursday.
“I have been known to vote with the Government, and I have voted against (measures brought by) the Government. I vote according to what I see before me and according to my conscience. I do not report to the President.
“In fact, the President, when she appointed us, we were told that we don’t report to her and that we are supposed to act independently,” Dillon-Remy told the Express.
Dillon-Remy said the Independent senators represent the groups from which they are drawn—for example, she is a physician and she also deals with issues relating to leadership, and therefore she takes these things into consideration when she votes.
On the Opposition’s insistence that Senator Charrise Seepersad should have been debarred from participating in the Electoral College’s proceedings, Dillon-Remy said the Police Service Commission was not on trial.
“It was the President (on trial), so I did not think Senator Seepersad had any reason to be recused. I did not think that call was fair,” Dillon-Remy stated.
Stating that she totally rejected the statement that Independent senators sang for their supper when they voted, she said just the previous week Senator Anthony Vieira made a very strong presentation during the budget debate and he was commended profusely by the Opposition members because they thought that many things he said were in line with what they were saying.
“And he was applauded by many of the Opposition senators. So I don’t take what they are saying (on this matter) seriously at all,” Dillon-Remy said.
Describing last week Thursday’s experience in the Electoral College as a “traumatic thing”, Dillon-Remy said it “was unfortunate what occurred and it still is unfortunate.
“But I would not hold it against them (the Opposition). It would not affect how I would continue to relate to my colleagues in the Opposition. Because I deal with the issues and as far as the issues go, I think it was unfair of them to be calling us names.
“But in terms of my relationship with them, I will remain respectful because that is how we are supposed to operate—you have your views and I have mine, and I still respect you. That is how I will be operating,” she said.
“As an Independent senator, I have been called names on both sides... and I just wish people would see things for what they are, rather than imputing motives that are not there,” she said.
Independent Senator Vieira has stated that he intends to bring a motion of contempt against members of the Opposition who make the charge that Independents were singing for their supper.
At the Electoral College meeting, the Opposition UNC chanted, “Shame,” and, in some instances, said “PNM” as Independent senators voted. “I am absolutely appalled at what happened. It was disgraceful and it will go down in the annals of history as one of the darkest days in our parliamentary proceedings,” Vieira said.