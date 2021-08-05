Trinidadian-Canadian actress Mishael Morgan, who stars on The Young and The Restless, is mourning the death of her Trinidadian grandmother Maria “Shooney” Fogenie.
Morgan turned to social media on July 30 to remember her grandmother, who died in Trinidad last month, as the strongest woman she has ever known.
At the end of her Instagram post, Morgan called her grandmother a “true Trini queen”.
“Today we lay down The Strongest Woman I know. Her power, wisdom and love have always been in my heart no matter how far I flew. I am beyond honoured to be your granddaughter and to be here as we lay you to rest. Raise a glass for a true Trini Queen. The matriarch of our family. Love you grandma, rest in power,” she posted.
Fans, as well as past and current co-stars commented on Morgan’s post.
Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives) and Tracey E Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless) both responded to the post by sending Morgan’s family love and prayers.
The actress attended her grandmother’s funeral in Canada.
Marie-Charms Mishael Morgan (born July 15, 1986) known professionally as Mishael Morgan, is a Trinidadian-Canadian actress known for the roles of Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair on CBS Daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless.
Morgan is the daughter of Michael and Sharon (Lee) Morgan; she has an older sister, Maggris, and a younger sister, Monique. When Morgan was five years old, her parents relocated the family to New York where Mishael found work. However, thinking it would be safer, the family relocated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and settled in Mississauga. She attended York University in Toronto, and later began her career on television.
From 2008 to 2009, she had a recurring role in the Canadian teen drama series The Best Years, and later was a regular cast member of YTV sitcom, Family Biz. In 2012, she had a recurring role in the CBC Television comedy-drama Republic of Doyle, and also appeared in small roles in films Casino Jack (2010) and Total Recall (2012). Morgan also guest-starred on Supernatural and The Listener. In 2014, she starred in The CW summer comedy series, Backpackers.
In May 2013, Morgan was cast as Hilary Curtis in the CBS daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless. On June 11, 2018, Morgan confirmed earlier reports that she would be leaving the soap.Morgan’s representation later confirmed that Morgan opted to leave after unsuccessful attempts to negotiate for an increase in salary. Morgan made her final appearance as Hilary on the soap on July 27, 2018, when the character succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained in a car accident On September 19, 2019, she confirmed her return to the show the same day she debuted as her new character, Amanda Sinclair
Morgan married Navid Ali in May 2012 Morgan gave birth to their first child, a son, in 2012 On July 19, 2015, her The Young and the Restless co-star, Christel Khalil, co-hosted her baby shower.The couple also have a daughter, born in 2018.