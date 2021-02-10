“I have asked for a report from the Forensic Science Centre. I have confidence in the forensic pathologists at the Forensic Science Centre. I await the outcome of this report.”
This was the response of National Security Minister Stuart Young when asked for a comment on the fact that the autopsy done on Andrea Bharatt by the pathologist at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park was inconclusive as to the cause of her death while a second (and privately-paid--for) autopsy yesterday found Bharatt died of blunt-force trauma to the head.
The impact resulted in a fractured skull and internal haemorrhaging.
The second autopsy was done by Prof Hubert Daisley at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Cunupia.