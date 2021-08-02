Michael Deonarine and Crystal Jagroop, the couple whose bodies were found decomposing in their home near New Grant last week, both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Family members shared autopsy results for the deceased on Friday, confirming that both victims had been shot multiple times.
A close relative confirmed to the Express on Saturday that Jagroop had suffered 11 shots about her body, leading to her death. An autopsy report for Deonarine noted the cause of death to be: “Gunshot wounds to head and body.”
Deonarine’s mother, Shamilla Deonarine, told the Express on Friday afternoon that autopsy results determined that her son’s death was a homicide.
“The autopsy confirmed he was killed,” she said in a brief telephone interview.
Deonarine and Jagroop were found in a state of decomposition at their one-bedroom wooden structure in Gangaram Road, Princes Town, last Tuesday afternoon. Swarms of flies and a disturbing scent had alerted a passing neighbour, who then contacted a close relative of Deonarine.
Deonarine’s relative, who asked not to be named, told the Express on Tuesday that he immediately contacted the police who arrived at the scene and broke down the door. The deceased couple were discovered inside.
“She was on the ground, wearing a jersey. He was nude. I couldn’t take what I saw and I just walked back out,” said the relative.
Deonarine’s relatives told the Express last week that the couple were last seen two Sundays ago interacting with friends along Gangaram Trace. His stepsister Shalini Ramsaroop said the family was told by neighbours of the sounds of gunshots around 1 a.m. on Monday.
“Sunday me and my dad saw him (Deonarine) drinking on the road with all his cousins and we know when he drinks, he gets blackout drunk. The people from nearby said they heard shots around 1.a.m. Since Sunday night this happened and they found them yesterday,” she said.
Police found spent shells at the scene but no weapon. The homicide division has not yet established a motive for the killings.
Jagroop and Deonarine had been together for less than one year with Jagroop leaving her home in Rio Claro to move in with Deonarine a few months prior. According to family members, the two were deeply in love with each other and had a close relationship.
The two, they said, had a shared dream of a big family and success, each willing to work hard to make this a reality. Jagroop was recently separated and raising a six-year-old daughter as a single mother. Deonarine was a labourer working multiple jobs to provide for his new family.
Jagroop, who had graduated from high school, planned to re-sit her CSEC mathematics exams and pursue a career in law enforcement. Deonarine planned to build a better home and wanted a bigger family.
Two families in shock
Their deaths left behind two families in shock and mourning.
Bale Mohammed, Jagroop’s father, told the Express last week that his daughter was a well-loved young woman.
“She was a person that was loved and liked by everyone. She had no enemies that we know of, she was loved by everyone. She was a people person. I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt her.”
“She told me about Michael as someone who treats her well. She said he may not have much in life but he is working hard and we want to build a better place and get things going in their lives. They were young, he treated her well. I can’t say there was anything wrong, up to now we are very confused about the situation...At this point in time we are not sure what happened. All we know is they are not here anymore,” he said.
Ramsaroop said of Deonarine, “This is a complete shock to all of us. Danny (Michael) was a nice fella, we never thought something like this could happen. He used to sing in the temple. This is the first time something like this ever happened inside here. To me he was a good person, he was down to earth. It had people that have their little arguments but most people can say he was a good person. It is very confusing,” she said.
Family members said Jagroop and Deonarine’s bodies were not yet released into their custody.