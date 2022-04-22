Efforts by the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) to fight the major fire at Bamboo No 2, which destroyed several businesses on February 7, were largely ineffective.
And this was in part due to high winds and the existence of combustible items on the compound where the fire had originated and which continued to feed the fire, and the inability of the water distribution pipeline systems to the Bamboo area to sustain the extremely high water pressures required by the TTFS for fire-fighting purposes.
This was stated by acting National Security Minister Stuart Young, in response to a question in Parliament on Wednesday from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on the inadequate resourcing of the Fire Service with a proper fire hydrant system, in light of the fire.
Young said despite “rigorous efforts” to quell the blaze, several businesses in the area were destroyed before things were brought under control. He said there were several challenges affecting the fire hydrant system in Trinidad and Tobago.
Young said the challenges which negatively affect the fire hydrant system include the non-functioning salt water distribution system as a result of defective components throughout the system, and the decommissioning of the cooling system at the PowerGen plant at Wrightson Road, which provided the source of water for the system.
Another challenge negatively impacting the fire hydrant system is the unauthorised installation of fire hydrants by private developers, many of which are either poorly installed, not approved for local use by the Chief Fire Officer and are thus incompatible with the equipment of the TTFS, he said.
Lastly, the mix of fire hydrant types is also a challenge because some are serviceable but the TTFS lacked the spare parts to service them, while others were no longer serviceable, he added.
Young said the TTFS, nevertheless, continues to pursue a number of measures to alleviate the issues surrounding the less of an adequate fire hydrant system, which included the installation of new fire hydrants in newly built developments and communities using updated hydrant requirements; continuous maintenance of existing fire hydrants; hydrant replacement programme to address the issue of defective and obsolete fire hydrants throughout the country and inter-agency collaboration, in which “during emergencies” the TTFS maintains communication with WASA to boost the supply of water in affected areas and communities through existing pipes, as well as augment the water supply through the use of truck-borne supplies.
Young said there were two independent hydrant systems—the salt water distribution system and the freshwater distribution system.
The salt water system consists of approximately 900 hydrants and provides non-potable water to support fire fighting efforts in communities from Morvant Junction to Cocorite, inclusive of parts of St Ann’s, Woodbrook, St James, Sea Lots and Port of Spain; while the freshwater system consists of over 6,600 fire hydrants installed throughout Trinidad and Tobago and is connected to the WASA’s domestic mains.