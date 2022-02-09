Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young yesterday stated that, back in 2017, he spoke with Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget and invited him to a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss matters related to Petrotrin.
Responding to Roget’s allegations on Monday, that an invitation was never extended, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was not a liar and that he had in fact sent the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister to invite him (Roget).
Young, in a news release, stated this was so.
“Having regard to the unfortunate position taken by the president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, Mr Ancel Roget, during a press conference on February 7, 2022, I am compelled to confirm that in August 2017, I spoke to Ancel Roget and invited him to meet with Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, to discuss matters surrounding Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Petrotrin),” said the minister.
Young said he made it clear at the time that he was extending the invitation to Roget, that it was a personal one from the Prime Minister. He said he and Roget had several conversations related to that invitation, and eventually Roget declined.
Young added, “I trust that the denial by Mr Roget of his being invited by the Prime Minister to meet and his defamatory and untrue statements with respect to the Prime Minister, will end without any further need for clarification of the truth.”
It was during a news conference at the OWTU’s San Fernando headquarters on Monday, that Roget said the Prime Minister never invited him to a meeting and challenged him to show the e-mail, phone records, text messages, WhatsApp or a letter where he would have invited him to sit and discuss Petrotrin matters.
Roget said, “You wouldn’t find it, because it just does not exist. I want to say categorically when he says that he invited me to sit with him, the Prime Minister told a blatant lie.”
In a response on Monday, Rowley said that while no e-mail or letter exists to prove that he invited Roget to such a meeting, it does not make him liar.
The Prime Minister added, “I did better than that. I detailed the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister to go in person and contact Mr Roget and invite him, to meet with me, at my request. I received a negative response.”
Rowley said it was not the first time that Roget had publicly called him a liar and that he was accustomed to it.