Shivam Teelucksingh, a certified technician from Point Fortin, is offering his services without charge to parents and students in need.
As COVID-19 has seen a major transition to digital resources in education, Shivam told the Express on Wednesday that this initiative was born from his sympathy for parents who are struggling to provide technical services for children throughout the country.
Once the owner of a small business in the area, he was greatly affected by a drop in sales due to COVID-19 forcing its eventual closure. Today, he said, he has chosen to forfeit the estimated cost of $250 to $500, offering free troubleshooting and software repairs to Point Fortin residents and free advice throughout the country.
“During the COVID-19 as school opened everything transitioned to online and most parents find it kind of difficult to come up with money for a laptop or devices or even to fix something they have. A lot of us are watching our pockets at this time. So, what I proposed is that I would do software and troubleshooting for anybody at all for free within the Point Fortin area, and troubleshooting advice and so on, I’m doing throughout the country,” he said.
On Saturday, Teelucksingh, 27, posted his intended services to this Facebook page.
“If you live in the area of Lakeview Point Fortin, I am doing computer repairs, (software/troubleshooting) for free for persons with desktops/laptops/tablets once it’s for the kids’ use. Even if you are not from the area I can give you advice etc...I do provide computer maintenance services for anyone who needs it at $100.”
“Due to minor issues I don’t have on site services at this time. Also, if you are a parent who wants to learn how to use Google Classes, Zoom etc. you can Whatsapp me or inbox me for further information (free). I am calling on any computer techs who see this post to also provide this service for your areas as well. Let’s help each other during COVID and let's make sure our kids get the education they deserve,” he wrote.
Since his post, he said that he has been contacted by at least 60 people throughout the country seeking technical advice and repaired at least ten devices. He said that he has since enlisted help from other technicians who are willing to provide similar services. He added that he has reached out to larger businesses such as Massy to ask for laptop donations to some families in need.
“We had an overwhelming response, a lot of people saw the post and contacted me and I a m trying to do as many as I can. Some I am still in the process of helping. We have even had some people donating older devices. We are trying to reach out to some of the bigger businesses like Massy and so one to donate laptops to some of the people in real need of help,” he said.
For those who are able to help, he said, all efforts should be taken to do so.
“At the end of the day we need to help each other and the community and the children. We need to look out for each other. I understand that not everyone will be able to do it for free because this is how people make a living. But if you are able and you know someone is really in need, I think a discounted price at least should be given. There are technicians that are willing, some have reached out, so I know they’re out there,” said Teelucksingh.
Shivam Teelucksingh can be contacted at 363 1362 for his services.