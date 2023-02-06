Energy Minister Stuart Young is in Venezuela's capital Caracas as negotiations have begun between Trinidad and Tobago and the Bolivarian Republic to allow this country to import natural gas from the South American country's Dragon field.
Venezuela's state-owned television station has shown images of Young, T&T's Ambassador to Caracas, Major General Ret. Edmund Dillon, and President of the National Gas Company Mark Loquan in the Bolivarian Republic for talks with the Maduro regime.
The T&T delegation slipped out of the country quietly this morning and is being hosted by Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez and its oil Minister Tareck El Aissami.
On Friday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley revealed that T&T is in contact with Venezuela and negotiations were expected to begin soon. Young's trip however was never announced even though on Saturday the Express reported that sources in the government in a position to know had indicated the visit was to take place today.
The Prime Minister insisted that there are a lot of negotiations to get the deal over the hurdle and they were about to begin.
“This matter is one that requires state-to-state communication. The first hurdle has been crossed. The government of Venezuela has made no public statement specific to Trinidad and Tobago's use of the OFAC license. Trinidad and Tobago is in touch with Venezuela, there are meetings scheduled and negotiations ahead of us and therefore I have little to add," Rowley told the Parliament.
President Nicholas Maduro appeared to throw cold water on the deal last Thursday.
He condemned the U.S. for issuing licenses that debar companies involved in business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration.
"They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products….That is colonialism.” Maduro said in a live broadcast in Caracas.
Maduro was critical of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) insisting it was trying to make a determination on how business was conducted in Venezuela between private companies and the Bolivarian state.
"It is a joke to sovereign countries. I call on sovereign countries and governments in America and the Caribbean to denounce this colonial model. We do not accept it, we will go on our way," he said.
In what has been seen as a major diplomatic coup for the Rowley administration and a decision likely to have long-term positive economic implications for Trinidad and Tobago, the United States last week granted a license to this country to access natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field. The move came as T&T continues to suffer from a natural gas shortage that does not allow it to fully produce its petrochemical and LNG installed capacity.
The license however came with conditions.
1. Venezuela is to receive no cash from the deal.
2. Some of the LNG must go to the region, particularly Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
3. The license is initially for two years (T&T had asked for ten years).
4. The National Gas Company (NGC) is the company given permission to represent T&T in the development of the project.
It is the no cash provision that appears to already be a major stumbling block.