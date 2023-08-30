ENERGY Minister Stuart Young yesterday met with Venezuela’s president Nicola Maduro at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.
The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two countries over the Dragon Gas deal.
According to a post from Maduro’s official social media account the meeting was described as “productive.”
“We continue to strengthen relations and alliances with the peoples of the Caribbean. Let’s continue together,” Maduro posted.
Former national security minister Edmund Dillon, the current ambassador to Venezuela, also attended the meeting.