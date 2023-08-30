maduro

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young yesterday met with Venezuela’s president Nicola Maduro at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two countries over the Dragon Gas deal.

According to a post from Maduro’s official social media account the meeting was described as “productive.”

“We continue to strengthen relations and alliances with the peoples of the Caribbean. Let’s continue together,” Maduro posted.

Former national security minister Edmund Dillon, the current ambassador to Venezuela, also attended the meeting.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Swanny saga

The Swanny saga

IN a case reminiscent of the Brent Thomas saga, Quantum Legal attorneys for Tarryl Swan, also known as Prince Swanny, are requesting information from Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood Christopher regarding Swan’s detention when he was refused entry into Dominica and returned to Trinidad in April this year and kept in police custody for a few days before being released.

Fight with neighbour ends in death; Tobago cops probe

Fight with neighbour ends in death; Tobago cops probe

The death of a 67-year-old man in Tobago after a fight with his neighbour is engaging the attention of police.

Reynold Fraser was at his home at Queen Street in Betsy’s Hope Village at about 8.55 p.m. on Monday when he got into a confrontation with his 36-year-old neighbour.

‘Online friend’ beats woman in sex attack

‘Online friend’ beats woman in sex attack

A 33-year-old woman was beaten severely and sexually assaulted in Sangre Grande by a man whom she met on social media.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police she went to Mandillion Road in Coalmine to meet someone she had been speaking to online over the last week.

UNC seeks legal advice

UNC seeks legal advice

The United National Congress (UNC) is seeking legal advice on whether it should file an election petition in the High Court over the Arima Northeast seat in the Arima Borough Corporation.

An election petition was filed last week in the court, challen­ging the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) decision to declare the Lengua/Indian Walk results void due to a tie and call a fresh election for the seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

Recommended for you