Police are searching for a man who promised a young mother employment and brought her to his home, then raped her.
The 21-year-old woman told police she waited until the man left his apartment at daybreak on Monday, then she snuck out and went to the police station to report what happened.
The victim told police that on Saturday morning she was in her yard when a man, from Rio Claro, met her and offered her work to clean his apartment and secretary work on a job site.
She accepted the offer and together with her baby, she left with him in his silver wagon.
The victim told police he took her to his three-bedroom apartment.
Whilst there, he asked her to accompany him to the beach and she agreed.
Together with her child, they went to Flower Pot Beach in Claxton Bay.
She told police they returned to the apartment at around 5 p.m. and she put her baby to sleep in one of the bedrooms.
The young mother said her employer told her to take her clothes off and she refused.
He then forcibly took off her clothes and raped her.
She told police that he gave her $100 and dropped her and her baby at her home, and told her he would pick her up at 8 a.m. the next day.
She said he promised her a room in his apartment and a babysitter.
The young mother told police that she wanted employment to take care of her baby, and the next morning when the man returned, she and her infant left with him and returned to his apartment.
She told police that at around 10.45 p.m., she was asleep in one of the bedrooms when the suspect again attacked her.
She reported that the man pulled off her clothes and again raped her.
She waited until the next day when at around 6 a.m. he left the apartment, she went to the Rio Claro Police Station where she filed a report.
Sgt Maharaj and WPC Clarke took up investigations and they took the victim to the Rio Claro Health Center.
Police said officers searched for the suspect but thus far without success.
Investigations are continuing by PC Mahabir.