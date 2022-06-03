ENERGY Minister Stuart Young is not surprised by the response to the 2021/2022 deep-water bid round, with only four of the 17 blocks receiving bids by a consortium of bpTT and Royal Dutch Shell. The bid round was opened on December 3, 2021, which marked the first deep-water bid round in close to a decade.
The deep-water blocks where there were bids were on Blocks 25(a), 25(b), 23 and 27.
Speaking to media at the Hyatt Regency yesterday following the deep-water competitive bid round closing ceremony, Young said from the outset when the ministry was going out for this bid round, he never expected there to be a lot of external interest.
“This was due to the way the global energy sector is set up now, that a lot of these multinational companies have actually been forced by their shareholders to take decisions that you cannot invest in new provinces. So it needs to be seen in that context,” he said.
The minister, however, added the fact that four of the blocks were actually taken up by a consortium of bpTT and Shell is a great positive for the country.
“So, there’s nothing surprising there. This bid round means that a lot of capital will be placed to develop the deep-water,” he said, noting the next bid round to come will be the onshore bid round. “And there’s going to be a lot more interest there because onshore is a lot cheaper to explore and produce,” Young said.
Questioned on why the ministry opted to go for deep-water bid rounds first, as opposed to onshore, he said deep-water is the province which needs the interest for exploration.
“You’re looking at a longer point in time. We already have a lot of onshore and shallow water. I think the last one that was done a few years ago was shallow water. Unfortunately, that didn’t go so well. We wanted to see what would come out of the deep-water,” Young remarked.
Speaking on the consortium between bpTT and Shell for the deep-water bid rounds, Young said it was positive, noting that the two companies are the main shareholders of Atlantic LNG.
“So, the fact that both of them are going into the deep-water makes economic sense because of the type of infrastructure—it is a virgin territory. The type of infrastructure that needs to be put down there is better for Trinidad and Tobago with both of them going together. They are going to share the cost together,” Young added.
Following the event, bpTT’s regional president, Claire Fitzpatrick, gave an insight to the media on how the consortium between bp and Shell came about. “It’s actually relatively simple when you look at some of these deep-water projects that come with risks and they are quite expensive. Therefore, it’s perfectly normal that you actually end up doing things in a consortium.
“And given that both bp and Shell have got strong, incumbent positions here and we both bring the skills to actually progress in deep-water projects, it made perfect sense for the two of us to actually come together and actually bid as a consortium,” Fitzpatrick stated.
On how soon production will begin, Fitzpatrick said she did not yet have an answer to that.
With respect to the speed of the process, she said she was confident the companies would work with the ministry, as there’s an aligned objective in safely developing what’s there and getting it to market as fast as possible.
Shell T&T Ltd general manager, commercial, Stéphane Picarle, indicated the company is also delighted to bid with bpTT, noting that joining forces could be beneficial in deep-water exploration.
“The bid also demonstrates the company’s commitment to T&T’s energy future and, by extension, its citizens,” Picarle said.