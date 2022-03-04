Do not let your heart be troubled. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will address the population soon, says Energy Minister Stuart Young.
At a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, CCNTV6 journalist Urvashi Tewari-Roopnarine said to Young there was media expectation that the Prime Minister would have been present, and asked if there was any reason he could not attend.
Young responded: “You were expecting the Prime Minister? I mean these post-Cabinet press conferences... it really is a decision by the Cabinet as to who should go and address, these are matters that fall under the remit of the Minister of Energy.
“This Prime Minister is certainly not a Prime Minister who has ever been apprehensive about facing the media... I cannot think of another Prime Minister who has faced the media or the population more than he has, so don’t let your heart be troubled or anxious. I am sure the Prime Minister will be addressing us very soon,” he added.
Rowley was to host a news conference at Piarco International Airport last Friday upon his return from Qatar, but this was cancelled as his flight from St Lucia was delayed.
TV6 pointed out that whilst in Qatar, Rowley held a meeting with Iran’s President, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, and asked what the geo-political implications of this meeting would be, given the international crisis taking place in Ukraine.
It was further noted that Trinidad and Tobago has extended support to Ukraine, whereas Venezuela has pledged support for Russia.
Young said the conference he and Rowley attended—the Gas Exporting Countries Forum—has limited countries involved, as it comes down to a country having significant gas reserves.
He said Iran has significant hydrocarbon resources.
Young said no geo-political question arises, adding that the meeting with the Iranian President was brief and cordial.
“I was there present in the meeting. There was absolutely nothing untoward. It was a discussion, kinda—tell us about Trinidad and Tobago, where your production is, and this type of thing. And if there is any help or assistance we can give, we are prepared to do so, and it was a cordial meeting. It didn’t last very long, and that was the end of the meeting,” said Young.
The vote
With respect to Venezuela, Young noted that the neighbouring country did not vote against the United Nations motion to condemn Russian aggression.
Some 141 countries voted in favour, 35 abstained, with only five voting against.
The resolution called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces, in a formal global expression of outrage that highlighted Russia’s increasing isolation, and received a standing ovation in the chamber.
The “no” votes on the resolution came from five authoritarian nations: North Korea, Eritrea, Syria, Russia and Russia’s close ally, Belarus.
Among the nations that abstained were Iraq, Iran, India, Pakistan and China.