The decision by National Security Minister Start Young to respond today to a Facebook user with the threat of a defamation lawsuit, is causing a firestorm on social media tonight.
Young is being accused of using his position to obtain information on the Facebook user.
The user, with the Facebook name “Johnny Walker”, made a comment about Young’s “daughter”.
Young responded to the Facebook user, who resides in Florida, with details about the man’s location, real name, and occupation. Young told the man he could expect a lawsuit.
It led to a heated exchange.
Screen shots of the exchange is being shared widely, and the Facebook user is claiming he was being threatened by the minister.
Young responded in a post on his Facebook page.
He wrote: "Being subjected to numerous attacks which I generally ignore, I decided today, to seek legal redress against one individual who has habitually attacked my character on social media.
It is with little surprise that the resultant effect is for persons connected to the opposition to drag this into race and accusations of abuse of office.
The information on the material individual, who uses a fake profile, was obtained via my private means.
I am not daunted by this individual nor the strategic attacks on me.
I shall continue to protect my reputation and will pursue legal redress against anyone that defames me."