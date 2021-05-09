funeral

The caskets bearing the bodies of Covid fatalities Premnath Ramkhalawan, 66, and his son Mahindra Nigel Ramkhalawan, 38, are wheeled into the Belgrove's Funeral Home in San Fernando on Saturday.

Beds for sick Covid-19 patients are running out and here’s why.

In its daily update today, the Health Ministry said that 223 additional people had tested positive and were being processed for admission to hospital based on how sick they are.

In the same period, only 25 patients were deemed well enough to be released from hospital.

There is no more space at the Augustus Long Hospital. All 48 beds are taken.

Only 12 beds remain at the Caura Hospital.

Eight people died in the past 24 hours, taking to 211 the number of Covid fatalities in Trinidad and Tobago since the first death in March 2020.

Some 86 Covid-positive people who were recovering in self isolation at hospital are now considered recovered.

Of the eight who died, one was a middle aged male, three were middle aged females, two were elderly women with comorbidities, one was a young man, and one was an elderly woman without comorbidities.

The Ministry also gave another grim figure – 15, the number of people in the Intensive Care Unit of the Couva Hospital, with another 56 in the High Dependency Unit.

There is no one at the St Ann’s Hospital Covid facility, and 38 at the Arima General Hospital.

There are 26 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital and two at the Scarborough General Hospital.

At the step down facilities, there are seven at the Claxton bay Correctional Facility, 27 at UWI, Debe and 20 in Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

Covid-19 has toppled a giant — local bodybuilding icon Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall.

Health officials confirmed to the Express yesterday that Marshall presented to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope on Friday very ill.

He was admitted and tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Marshall, 57, also had co-morbidities as he had previously suffered heart and kidney ailments.

Warning from senator over too many illegals

Warning from senator over too many illegals

Venezuelans are illegally flocking to Trinidad and sending messages for their relatives to brave the waters and join, because when they are held they are not being deported but allowed to stay, claims Opposition Senator Damian Lyder.

‘PM should take Chinese vaccine’

‘PM should take Chinese vaccine’

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has challenged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to show his confidence in the jab.

Moonilal made the call on the heels of criticisms after he warned people to be cautious about being used as “guinea pigs” for the Chinese vaccine, which only has emergency-use approval.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has knocked Moonilal, stating that the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is safe and has undergone a rigorous assessment by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

A man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old runaway girl staying at his home has been arrested by police.

The girl was rescued by police and taken into the care and custody of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Final year nursing students at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) in San Fernando say they are being denied their right to graduate and progress by the school’s administration.