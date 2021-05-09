Beds for sick Covid-19 patients are running out and here’s why.
In its daily update today, the Health Ministry said that 223 additional people had tested positive and were being processed for admission to hospital based on how sick they are.
In the same period, only 25 patients were deemed well enough to be released from hospital.
There is no more space at the Augustus Long Hospital. All 48 beds are taken.
Only 12 beds remain at the Caura Hospital.
Eight people died in the past 24 hours, taking to 211 the number of Covid fatalities in Trinidad and Tobago since the first death in March 2020.
Some 86 Covid-positive people who were recovering in self isolation at hospital are now considered recovered.
Of the eight who died, one was a middle aged male, three were middle aged females, two were elderly women with comorbidities, one was a young man, and one was an elderly woman without comorbidities.
The Ministry also gave another grim figure – 15, the number of people in the Intensive Care Unit of the Couva Hospital, with another 56 in the High Dependency Unit.
There is no one at the St Ann’s Hospital Covid facility, and 38 at the Arima General Hospital.
There are 26 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital and two at the Scarborough General Hospital.
At the step down facilities, there are seven at the Claxton bay Correctional Facility, 27 at UWI, Debe and 20 in Tobago.