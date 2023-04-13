The Government, through its State enterprises, has created new opportunities for artisans, small farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Fresh from a tour in Jamaica aimed at strengthening local youth in sport, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly have once again joined forces to help young people, this time in becoming entrepreneurs.
During a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between the Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL) and MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT), following the organisations’ collaboration on a new course called the “How to Build and Repair Hydroponic Systems” programme, both ministers urged young people to grab hold of the many free opportunities to learn new skills made available by the Government.
Giving the feature address during yesterday’s event at MIC-IT’s head office, Trincity Business Park, Macoya, Cudjoe said such programmes are aimed at building communities, and even turning around the lives of young people who find themselves in trouble.
Cudjoe said, “I’d like to say, you see that young man who is out there hustling, selling drugs on the street, getting involved in trouble? That’s a young entrepreneur waiting to be discovered.
“If we can direct that energy into something positive, they are already out there risking it all, so they are risk takers. If we can find a way to develop some of that energy, and redirect that energy into entrepreneurship, into sport, into so many other areas, I think Trinidad and Tobago will be a better place.
“We can create entrepreneurs and give them the skills and resources and the techniques and the training and make the investment in them that will change the story, change even the identity of a person, of your community, of your family and change your contribution to the national economy and that gives our people a sense of pride,” she added.
Cudjoe also emphasised the importance of craft markets, and supporting local businesses.
Gadsby-Dolly also urged young people to not take free educational opportunities for granted, as she said there are many countries, even within the region, that do not have the same opportunities.
“Our young people, we have to take it very seriously when these opportunities are available to us and maximise the use of it, and there are many, training courses under the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. And now you have these courses under ECCL and the mix of courses now between ECCL and MIC-IT.
“Then you have MIC on its own. You have NESC. You have YTEPP (Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme.)
“The Ministry of Youth (Development and National Service) is turning out a suite of training courses for our young people, all offered free and I just want to exhort our young people to take advantage of the opportunities that are available. It is not common.
“It’s not that everyone has the opportunity for this and I am really happy to see that level of professionalism taking place with these collaborations, these MOUs to give our young people more changes to develop themselves into productive citizens,” said Gadsby-Dolly.
She added that, unlike Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaican pupils are only allowed to sit four Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations for free.
Pupils are required to pay for all additional examinations.
In this country, however, secondary school children have access to free education and it’s common for pupils to sit up to ten CSEC subjects each year.
Also sharing his experience yesterday, one of the Hydroponics trainees, Isaac Grant, said he has been impressed with the programme.
“Through this great initiative I have learnt a lot and I have made a next great step toward achieving my goals… I must say I am impressed and I am proud of the level of quality through which the programme is facilitated.
“I can honestly say that my time during the training was well spent and hence I felt blessed to have chosen to be a participant… Through the extensive knowledge I have gained here, I am much more confident in my ability to produce crops more efficiently, safely and profitably,” Grant added.