The statement of 11-year-old daughter of LMCS diver Yusuf Henry will be heard in the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria tragedy.
This was the ruling of Chairman Jerome Lynch KC on Tuesday.
Lynch said Aliyah Henry’s “short, heartfelt statement” will be taken into evidence, along with the statements of her, grandmother and aunt.
The child’s statement would be read by attorney Prakash Ramadhar.
On Monday, senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, representing Paria Fuel Trading Company made an application to prevent families of Kazim Ali Jnr, FYzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar from submitting evidence.
This, however, was countered by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Asif Hosein-Shah and Prakash Ramadhar.
Lynch ruled that the Commission will hear the evidence of the mother of Kazim Ali Jnr, Catherine Ali, his wife, Jamie Manodath-Ali and the wife of Rishi Nagassar, Vanessa Kussie. A statement by Celisha Kurban, the wife of Fyzal Kurban, was also permitted.
Lynch reserved his ruling on the evidence of 11-year-old Aliyah Henry. Her mother, Tia Mary Gopaul, had also submitted a statement.
He returned on Tuesday, saying that it was determined that the evidence of the family members of the deceased divers be permitted as it was relevant to the Commission.
Lynch said, “Aliyah Henry is an 11-year-old girl. She is the daughter of Yusuf Henry. It is a short heartfelt statement setting out her loss. I am not going to exclude it.”
Gopaul’s statement, however, does not add to the Commission of Enquiry and would not be read.
Henry’s mother, Nicole Greenidge, and sister, Afisha Henry, have also provided statements to the commission and would be allowed to read it.
He added that there was the view of the Commission that the evidence of the family members were important.
Lynch said the emotions shared by the family members in their testimony was no different to that shown in the tearful testimony provided by Paria’s Incident Management Team members, Catherine Balkissoon and Collin Piper.
“There is inevitably a degree of emotion involved in the giving of that evidence and that inevitably causes some prejudices as there was indeed as when Ms Balkissoon gave her evidence in a tearful manner on occasion and when Mr Piper expressed his point of view in the most forceful and emotional manner about his role in the ICT,” he said.
Lynch noted that as fact finders, the Commission was able to set aside emotions from the task they have undertaken to perform. “There must be a humanitarian element to any future emergency response plan that includes honest regular communication with the immediate families of those closest to those affected by the emergency unfolding,” he said.
And therefore, Lynch said, it was the task of the Commission to discover where things went wrong and/or how actions would be improved.
He said it was determined that the witness statements provided by the families can provide important evidence that will shape the kind of recommendations that all organisations require to have an emergency response.
Lynch said the evidence provided by the family members would likely form part of the recommendations as to the future in these situations where there communication is lacking.
He said it was best practice on the international standards to have in place a policy which deals with communications with family and relatives and the public.
And from the evidence provided, he said, it was clear that both Paria and LMCS failed to keep the families informed, as nearly 24 hours passed before anyone from Paria spoke in a meeting to all of the families waiting for news about what was happening.
That, he said, must be unacceptable.
He said families were left to camp in a carpark at the gates of Paria’s facility for days until some measure of assistance was given to them driven largely by the public outcry and the intervention of the union. And that, he said, was unacceptable.
Lynch said it was clear from some of the evidence read on Tuesday, that there were rumours and misinformation as there was no formal dissemination of the facts “told honestly and timely and timely in a consistently updated manner by those who were in authority and knew those facts”.