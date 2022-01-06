Zanda has died

Pioneer of the sub genre known as Kaisojazz music, Clive “Zanda” Alexander, passed away this morning.
Zanda was warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital, being treated for multiple complications as a result of diabetes. The affable musician was 82.
A former architect, Zanda began his rise as a musician during the 1960’s, releasing his first album in 1971. He always experimented musically, fusing kaiso, calypso and folk music with jazz. Zanda initially called his music, dat kinda ting, before eventually coining the title, Kaisojazz.
The brother of champion steelpan arranger, Carlton “Zanda “ Alexander, Zanda began playing music as a child on drums he made himself. He created his first compositions on these. Originally from Siparia, Zanda started taking classical piano lessons at age 15.