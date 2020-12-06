So-called “zesser parties” have been taking place in the Valsayn community, mere metres from where Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh lives.
And despite numerous complaints to the police, residents say the parties continue every weekend unabated.
Residents of Mayfield Road, North Valsayn, told the Express that the parties, which have been ongoing for weeks, usually start on Friday night around 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, causing not only a nuisance, but raising concerns with adherence to Covid-19 regulations.
“We have made numerous complaints to the St Joseph Police Station. The Commissioner of Police is aware of what is going on. We are also being verbally threatened. These parties happen at the back of a building on Mayfield Road,” one resident said.
“We cannot take this any longer. Every weekend the street is filled with cars. The loud music shakes everything and we cannot sleep because the party ends at 6 a.m. People are urinating all over our lawns, and garbage is piled up for miles.
“I am not sure why they are being allowed to do this. It is very stressful for the people who live here. Well-known people are doing this. I wonder why the police isn’t doing anything about it?”
Last month, police arrested over 250 people who were said to be participating in a zesser party in Caroni.
Efforts to contact Police Commissioner Gary Griffith for comment on the Valsayn issue yesterday were unsuccessful.
However, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he is aware of the issue.
Speaking during yesterday’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Deyalsingh noted his house is less than a quarter-mile from the party venue.
“I was very disturbed last night where I live; there was a party less than a quarter-mile away from me. And the residents calling me this morning in total frustration, because the owner of that property continues to distress the community. I reported it again to the police, and hopefully they can do something,” Deyalsingh said.
PM: No high-end Covid
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was also disturbed by another incident, which took place in Tobago over a week ago.
He seemed to be referring to a video which had circulated on social media where employees at the Tobago Division of Finance and the Economy were seen engaging in a “team-building” exercise in a crowded room, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations.
“I was very, very disturbed,” Rowley said. They were supposed to be in a department where somebody ought to have been in charge. And even with these weekly, daily, hourly exhortations and all this happening on television... there was nobody in that department to say stop.
“This is not good. This is exactly what we’re not supposed to be doing. And if our educated people could be behaving like that. I’m fearful of what is going to happen to the rest.”
Rowley also sent a message to residents in “upscale” communities who he said believe the regulations do not apply to them because they live in a “high-end district”.
“Well, there is no high-end Covid; you will meet the low-end hospital care just like anybody else,” he said.
“I’m appealing to you to not give yourself any pass because of where you live and who you are. Because the national population is depending on you to not behave selfishly...”