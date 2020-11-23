Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has responded to a question about a wedding held at a residence in South Valsayn on Saturday night.
Scores of guests turned up at the wedding of a relative of a businessman, including top Government officials.
The Express visited the location on Saturday night and observed ushers on the street instructing guests where to park.
Some guests were seen wearing face masks.
Griffith said: “Persons inviting their family and personal friends in small numbers to their home on private property is something totally different, as there is no law being broken, but they do have a responsibility to act in consideration of the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. This is totally different to zesser parties where organisers are advertising prior to the event and patrons are paying a cover charge to enter the premises of people they do not even know, with a cash bar at the event. This takes away the ‘get out of jail free’ card of it being private property and as such the police would treat it as a violation of the legislation.”