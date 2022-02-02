One man was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon in San Juan near his home after he allegedly advanced on a party of police officers with a cutlass.
The deceased has been identified as Sammy Gumbs AKA “Rasta” from Zion Hill, San Juan.
The Express was told that at about 2.15 p.m. a team of officers from the North Eastern Division received intelligence that Gumbs had been linked to crimes in the area, and proceeded to his home to question the man.
The suspect had allegedly attacked other persons in the community and threatened to attack more.
When the officers made their way to Gumbs’ home, which was on a hill with a precipice on the northern side of the hill, they were confronted by the man with a cutlass in his right hand and a knife in his left.
The officers called on him to drop his weapons, which he allegedly ignored and advanced towards them.
One officer, while attempting to draw his Taser, lost his footing due to the wet, muddy, and slant surface.
The assailant rushed at him with the cutlass upraised.
The other officers, on seeing the fallen man being attacked, drew their licensed weapon and shot at Gumbs.
He was reportedly hit twice to both legs and fell to the ground.
Gumbs was then removed from the forested area, and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
However, he was pronounced dead at 3.03 p.m. that day.