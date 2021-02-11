Sidney D'Andrade was sentenced to six months imprisonment and banned from driving for life by a Tunapuna Magistrate on Wednesday, after he pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.
D'Andrade, of Andrew Lane, off Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arima, was arrested and charged on February 5 by Cpl Harper, of the Tunapuna Police Station, after colliding with police cruiser along the Westbound Lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of the Pasea walkover.
On the day of the incident, police officers of the Northern Division DUI/Speed Team and officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) were at the scene of a five-car smash up.
The officers blocked two lanes of the highway using two marked police cruisers and a fire truck while waiting on other emergency officials to arrive to treat the injured drivers.
During this time, DUI officers observed a dark coloured wagon driving at a high-speed approaching. The officers attempted to stop the driver using their flash and red signal lights, however, the driver, who applied brakes, skidded several meters causing both officers to jump out of way. The vehicle later collided with the rear of one of the police vehicles.
Officers rushed to the aid of the driver where they detected a strong scent of alcohol emanating from his breathe.
D'Andrade was issued a breathalyser test which recorded 98ug/100ml, some 63ug/100ml over the legal limit.
Upon conducting further investigations, Cpl Harper discovered that D'Andrade had three prior DUI charges.
Two drivers involved in the accident were also found to be over the legal limit and were charged for DUI.