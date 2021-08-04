A MAN who allegedly kidnapped a Venezuelan woman has been denied bail.
Amar Roopnarine, 28 of Barrackpore, appeared before Princes Town senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Tuesday charged with kidnapping, grievous sexual assault, serious indecency, indecent assault and larceny of the woman’s cellular phone back in April.
He was charged by corporal Suliman of the Barrackpore police station.
During the hearing, police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offences and due to 2020 pending matters of a similar nature on Roopnarine’s criminal record.
Defence attorney Jeevan Rampersad petitioned the court for bail saying that the pending matters had been dismissed. He however did not have supporting documents reflecting this to present to the magistrate.
Misir-Gosine remanded Roopnarine into custody until August 30.
The 42-year-old Venezuelan woman, in an attempt to reach to Princes Town from Barrackpore, entered a car and was allegedly taken to a lonely area in Craignish Village where she was assaulted.
Roopnarine was arrested last week following investigations by the police.