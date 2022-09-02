On October 3, 1991, Oma Nanan, a Form One pupil, carried out her morning routine in the Talparo home she shared with her mother, father and younger brother, then headed off to school.

“Mammy, I am getting a drop,” she called out as she departed.

Oma disappeared that day. To date, there hasn’t been a trace of her found anywhere that would lead to a breakthrough in the case.