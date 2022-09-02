SCRAP Iron Dealers Association President, Allan Ferguson urged all attendees to today’s rally to refrain from alcohol to show the public how disciplined they can be while asking supporters of Government’s policy to change their perception of them.

Ferguson spoke to reporters prior to the start of todays rally at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

The rally then left there and then turned on to the Eastern Main Road in Tunapuna. From there the rally heads down the Main Road into Port of Spain finally ending in the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Present with Ferguson this morning was leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdullah and representatives from the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU).

Ferguson said that while there may be public support for Government six month shut down of their industry he blamed Government for demonstrations where scrap collectors blocked the Solomon-Honcho Highway last week in protest of the shut-down.

“People are doing all kinds of things because they lost their daily living,” lamenting that come Monday most scrap collectors would not be able to send their children to school.

He compared their struggle with that of American civil rights activist, Martin Luther King.

“We have to keep the fight going,” he said.

