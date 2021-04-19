The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) has reported a continued interest by members of the population in receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns being raised about a possible link to blood clot formation following the recent deaths of Ijaz Hannif and Franklin Khan, mere days after they would have been administered the vaccine.
Principal Medical Officer-Institutions at the Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said that there’s no evidence linking the two deaths to the taking of the vaccine, and that the MoH stringently follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines, which at this point time, speaks to a significant benefit of the vaccine compared to risk.
“Now there are risks associated with the administration of any drug or any vaccine, and yes, there is a risk of blood clotting which is very, very small, and there are other factors we look at as clinicians and doctors to identify a person’s specific risk to it.
She said some of the factors include the presence of co-morbid conditions or pre-existing medical conditions, administration of other medications to the patient, risk factors and inherent diseases which may predispose someone to a clotting event or thromboembolic event.
Meanwhile, NWRHA’s acting CEO Salisha Baksh said they have continued to experience high levels of interest in getting vaccinated from persons within their population.
She said in order to treat with the high level on interest, last Wednesday the NWRHA added the Morvant Health Centre as a vaccination site and over the three-day period of Wednesday to Friday, 191 persons were vaccinated.
“Additionally, we would have introduced our WhatsApp appointment system as at last week Tuesday. We would have had six WhatsApp numbers displayed to the public and there have been a high level of interest and accessibility of these WhatsApp numbers.
“For the first three days, which would have been last week Tuesday to Thursday, we would have received 480 request for vaccination appointments. And within Friday to this Sunday, which would have been another three-day period, we would have received a total of 744 requests for vaccination appointments.
“So there has been a high level of accessibility with this new technology with respect to members of the population requesting appointments for vaccinations.”
Baksh said with the introduction of the WhatsApp appointments system, there was a reduction in the number of walk-in as well as call-in requests being made when compared to the first week of the programme’s roll-out.
“Whereas with respect to the first week of the vaccination roll-out we would have seen over 1,000 persons calling our hotlines with respect to making appointments, in week two we would have received just over 250 calls. Eighty per cent of those calls would have been persons calling to reconfirm their appointments and the remaining 20 per cent would have been new persons calling in for appointments. With respect to our walk-ins, within the first week we would have seen over 2,000 persons visiting the health centres to register their names for vaccine appointments. We would have seen in Week 2 just over 300 persons.”
She noted that the reduction in walk-in and call-in requests were a direct result of the increased accessibility members of the public have to their six WhatsApp appointments numbers, which now has a high number of persons accessing it, with over 1,000 persons using it to request appointments in a six-day period since its introduction.
She said the NWRHA has also had to increase its human resource capacity at its call centres in order to facilitate the scheduling of appointments for persons who would have made walk-in as well as call-in requests.
“So we would have cleared up at least 90 per cent of those persons, and to date we would have scheduled approximately 5,600 appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine.”
She said the NWRHA intends to introduce a 1-800 number before the end of this week, which would allow them to manage the congestion on its PBX lines and alleviate the different issue persons would have had in calling the PBX lines.
“And we continue to see more and more persons are willing to accept the Covid-19 vaccine. There’s still a high level of interest among the NWRHA population.
“We want to encourage persons who fit the criteria as it relates to Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the ministry’s initiative, to continue to WhatsApp for your appointments, continue to call in, and we will try our best to ensure that appointments are given in a timely manner,” Baksh said.
She said the NWRHA will also be adding a fourth vaccination site, the Carenage Health Centre, which comes on stream tomorrow (Tuesday) and which enhance their ability to efficiently schedule appointments and administer the vaccine to the numerous interests being expressed.