After six weeks of intense deliberation, Linda’s Bakery has made a decision not to increase prices on their bread products.
In January, Kiss Baking Company increased prices on some bread products, after the decisions by major suppliers State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) and Nutrimix to raise flour prices.
Linda’s Bakery, at the time of the flour price increase, said they needed time to assess the situation and then a decision would be made.
In a statement to the Express yesterday, the baking company said several in the manufacturing and distribution chain, from baker to banker to brand owner, raised their hands in support of contributing to the sacrifice—whether it was via a salary contribution, a rent cut or a cost reduction throughout the chain, that would result in the mission of just making the burden a little easier.
“Linda’s agreed that bread is a staple that the average household must have, and to take bread from the mouths of a population still reeling from the effects of the pandemic would be something we just couldn’t live with at this point.
“We were overwhelmed by the way everyone had no hesitation in chipping in to help. It demonstrates that there is a fund of goodwill upon which we can all draw when we work together for the greater good,” the statement said.
The Express contacted Linda’s plant and production manager Janelle Yarde-Blackman on whether the bakery will consider a price hike, should there be a potential increase in flour, due to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine.
She said: “Obviously if there is to be another increase, which we sincerely hope will not happen, we will have to quickly revisit this position.”
The bakery, which employs 523 employees, is embarking on a national roll-out to make their products available nationwide.