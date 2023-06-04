10 situationships

Part II
So, we are here with Part II of the interview with a supposed expert discussing situationships.
JP: Last week we ended with the point of men’s brains being able to compartmentalise better than women’s. Aside from being cultured and nurtured differently, you are saying the physical make-up of the male brain by itself makes men compartmentalise better?
Supposed expert: The male brain has more brain area for spatial and psychomotor skills like mechanics, design and physical object manipulation. It devotes less brain space to words and verbal expression. The male brain also does not absorb as much of a conversation, as it has fewer verbal centres. So, for most conversations, once there are lots of words, half the time, no matter how much men try, all they commonly hear is blah blah. Their brains cannot take it all in. They get overwhelmed. In addition, to relax after a long day, the male brain will want to zone out with mindless activity to rest the verbal centres.
The female brain, aside from having a lot more cross linkages of nerve and pathways, produces more serotonin and oxytocin. So, there is more complex thought and multithink, more ability for verbal expression and the oxytocin makes them want to bond more and nest. To relax after a long day, the female brain will want to exercise the verbal centres with conversation and bonding. The opposite of what the male brain wants.
So, the female brain is like the highway interchange by Grand Bazaar or Cross Crossing in San Fernando. It is complex for no reason, you are never sure where you are going, you get confused if driving there for the first time and there are possible pathways to get to everywhere. The male brain is like the drive on the Manzanilla stretch. It is one straight road, it is more simple but more efficient, you go from A to B only, you know where you are going, there is no confusion, but there is also no complexity.
How does that “one straight road at a time” concept explain the compartments?
So, since it is one road at a time, it is similarly easier to keep things in one compartment at a time. Minimal mixing. Home, work, friends, family; all separate compartments. Feelings, actions, thoughts; different compartments. The male brain can handle them all better if they are in separate sections. The female brain, on the other hand, likes everything interwoven. Because their brains already have everything interconnected, their brains understand better when all the areas of their lives are interwoven. So, work influences home, which influences family, etc.
So how do the different compartments relate to situationships?
The situationships work better for men since they can keep it all separate and disconnected. It is similar to when guys are looking for a wife or girlfriend. They choose the chick because she is either HOT or intelligent or a good cook or a good homemaker or would be a good mother or can help them move up the ladder work-wise or she is easygoing and his friends and family like her. With women, they want the husband or boyfriend to be HOT with a fit body and be intelligent and be a good cook and a good father and be liked by friends and family and be an asset professionally. So, with the situationship the guy can choose to be with one chick solely because the sex is great and at the same time he would be with another person because she is hot and looks great at his side and yet be with another because she is fun to be with and listens and caters to his emotional needs. And he easily can keep these three relationships separate and not committed.
How many types of situationships can there be? You listed like three types already.
There can probably be up to ten types. In addition to the ones already listed, we have the “regular”, the main one who you see at least once per week. Then the “semi regular” who you would see every two weeks. Then the once-a-month who you check just to add to the variety. Then there is the rebound one who you check when you want a break from the regular and semi-regular. Then the “travel” ones you check when you travel to a different country. Those ones you would see at least twice a year.
This is a lot to take in. What do you recommend people do? Traditional or the new-age situationship?
People have to learn themselves and choose which is right for them. I am just here as a conduit to have the different generations understand how the relationship concepts and boundaries have changed. I am also trying to have the different genders understand each other a little better.
I thought it was simply just a matter of falling in love.
Well, sorry to have to tell you this but falling in love is not real either. It is all about the hormones that make you think you do.
What the...? First it was Manzanilla and Cross Crossing. Now this. Too much, man.
I guess next week, then.
JP: Le sigh.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.