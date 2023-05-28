10 situationships

So, we are here again to have another interview session. This time with a supposed expert of general relationships, the types, and nuances, especially in this new age. The more popular type of relationship now is called a situationship.
JP: So supposed expert, thanks for being here. First, let’s start off with reminding us of what is a situationship.
Supposed expert: Well, a situationship is a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered formal or established. This does not mean that it cannot be serious. It is just more temporary, in between, and not labelled. It does not come with a major amount of commitment, there are less rules and almost no expectation. The Generation Z and Y are much more averse to labelling and the Generation X’s, who are presently single, have realised that these are now the dating waters they have to traverse. The situationship is usually the label or the status of the relationship before there is a DTR (defining the relationship) conversation.
Is it the same as “booty call” or “friends with benefits”, terms from past generations
No, it is not the same as those previous terms. Those terms related mainly to sexual relationships. The situationship could be romantic or sexual and has many more types and nuances. And it can be long term or short term. There are no temporal restrictions.
Why has this become a popular thing now. What is wrong with labels, definitions and clear demarcations. What is wrong with the label of my man, my woman, boyfriend, girlfriend.
It is really that in these past two generations there are many more choices and things have become more fluid and situationships allow that fluidity. So, for dating now, there are many ways for Gen Y and Z to meet people. You can meet someone in person, on social media or on a dating app and thus if you meet one in each category, and you are not sure who you like more, it keeps things fluid until you are ready to decide who you want to choose. It can also be more fun to have multiple dating options. In addition, with global warming, climate change, the economy, and the difficulty with getting long-term employment, situationships allow for flexibility. Who wants to be defined in a relationship when they are not even sure if they would still be in their job next few months. Who wants commitment when the environment is going to pot and there is flooding, drought, ridiculous heat, wildfires, ridiculous cold. Who wants to spend years with one person when one is not even sure if they would remain in the same country within the next few months. Anytime soon, some large glacier will melt, and water levels worldwide would rise and small islands like those in the Caribbean would be very vulnerable and would see flooding and eroding of their homes and lifestyle. Life and the world right now is very mobile, flexible, unpredictable, erratic, and fluid and I guess the situationship reflects such.
Are there downsides though. It cannot be all bells and whistles.
The main downside is when one person in the relationship “catches feelings”. It is more often the woman who catches but it can also occur with men. And it is to be expected. When we are romantic or sexual with someone, we produce oxytocin hormones which make us start to fall in like or in love with the person. So sometimes, it is hard to not catch feelings. Another downside is the “who do you call when you want to reach out, when you want to talk” issue. You have reached home after a long day, and you need some advice or just to talk to someone close. You cannot call the situationship person. They would not provide that support.
Could someone be in a situationship and not realise it?
Supposed expert Unfortunately sometimes one person may not have realised that they are in a situationship whilst the other may think they have been very clear. If the relationship is compartmentalised and you never meet the person’s friends, work colleagues or family, then you may be in a situationship without knowing. If the meet-ups are last minute or short notice and when you try planning in advance they say, “let’s see nah”, then you are in one. If you are meeting up once a month, or you are not sure when you would see them again, or the person is always too busy with work or when you chat it is mostly dirty flirty talk or instead of babe, they call you “aye”, then yep, you may be in one without knowing.
Why do men compartmentalise more than women?
Supposed expert: The male brain is more efficient, tunnel focussed and task oriented. It is an evolutionary thing. It is hard to protect the herd and complex think at the same time. The female brain has more nerve fibres and connections between the hemispheres, and thus there are more interconnections and cross signals. It automatically does a deeper dive than men. Men would be like “free sex, no commitment, situationship good”. Women would be like: “I am not sure how I feel about this. Let’s discuss further. You have a few hours?”
(continued next week)
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.