11.5 tonnes of cocaine: what do you get?

SOMEONE has lost a lot of cash, and may be deep in mafia debt. That’s with 11.5 tonnes of cocaine seized last week after transiting Guyana.
The coke was concealed in a container shipment of scrap metal, and held in the Belgian port of Antwerp last week Tuesday.
That is a lot of cocaine. It’s being reported as the world’s biggest seizure, but that’s not quite true. A quick Internet search throws up a 16-tonne haul in Philadelphia last year, and perhaps a half-dozen of similar size this century.
Guyana coke seizures totalled just 0.1 tonnes in the first nine months of 2019.
The value has been quoted as over a billion US dollars. That would be more than a quarter of Guyana’s pre-oil GDP. Again, that’s an exaggeration. It’s based on the street value of one-gramme sales, snorted up perhaps 11.5 million Belgian and other European nostrils.
The bulk price for 11.5 tonnes would be much lower in Antwerp, and lower again in Guyana. But it’s still a load of money.
The 11.5-tonne shipment would make up approaching one per cent of annual production worldwide. One per cent is a fair slice for any commodity.
The customs broker who signed papers for the shipment was held for questioning by Guyanese police, along with the customs officer who sealed the containers, the two who operated the scanner, and the driver of the container truck.
Police are looking for the shipper, Marlon Primo. His business and home addresses have been published. He’s reported to be the brother of Guyanese performer Jomo “Rubber Waist” Primo, whose “Trample Them” won Soca Monarch at this year’s Mashramani carnival.
None of these sound like big operators.
The drugs were in one of a batch of containers consigned to a Belgian recycling company, which left Guyana on September 25, transshipped in Guadeloupe, and arrived in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge on October 15 for transfer to Antwerp. There’s no evidence of any funny business at the French Caribbean port.
The chief of Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh, says the containers were scanned before leaving Guyana. That’s supposed to be routine procedure. But the scanned image of one container is missing. The Guyana Revenue Authority’s head, Godfrey Statia, hopes to retrieve it from the data recovery system.
Singh, meanwhile, has offered Marlon Primo protective custody: “My concern right now is the safety of Mr Primo,” he says.
Says Guyana’s influential vice-president (and former two-term president) Bharrat Jagdeo: “There was heavy local involvement and we intend to get to the bottom of it.” He says he has heard unconfirmed reports that the container was “flagged for inspection but it was never inspected”.
He says: “We are working closely with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to ensure that any transshipment of drugs through Guyana, any transshipment—and building the capability for doing that—any transshipment we want to catch.”
The shipment is large, but not unique. In August, German authorities seized 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in Hamburg, in a cargo of Guyanese rice. In that case, there’s a possibility that the drugs were placed during transshipment in the Dominican Republic, en route to Germany.
Last week’s seizure followed a major operation by Belgian police. In late September, they busted a drug gang led by a Belgian businessman living in Spain, with 23 arrests and the seizure of three million euros, luxury cars and high-end watches. The well-connected gang is believed to have organised a string of large-scale cocaine shipments from South America. When the police jumped, the latest Guyanese coke shipment was already at sea.
A key figure in the drug gang was Willy van Mechelen, who once led the security and investigation brigade of Belgium’s national police in Antwerp. He was arrested in 1995 after the seizure of two containers of marijuana, was slapped with a five-year prison sentence in his absence in 2002, and had been on the run since then in Angola and then the Netherlands.
We know almost nothing about the Guyanese end of the operation. But we do know that Guyana has for decades been a hot link in the export chain for South American cocaine exports. The US State Department’s annual narcotics report noted in March “the permissive environment created as a result of corruption and the under-resourced security sector”.
A key player until his arrest in 2006 was Roger Khan, who was once a familiar face on the well-connected social circuit. He was held in a sting operation in Suriname, and flown to Trinidad, where he was handed over to the US authorities. He returned to Guyana last year, and has once more been seen socialising in influential circles—although there is no indication that he is now involved with drug transshipment.
The US drug report also notes that “Guyana has demonstrated strong political will to combat drug trafficking”. Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Guyana in September, and agreed to activate a 2001 Shiprider agreement, allowing sea and air anti-narcotics patrols.
But eyes now are on offshore oil, not cocaine. That will make an interesting mix.
